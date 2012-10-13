This week's live session was recorded at Hereford's Paralympic celebrations - where the city had one huge party to launch the next stage of London 2012.

Herefordshire's flame was created by scouts on top of Scafell Pike - England's highest peak. The fire was made in the traditional way of rubbing flint together before it was placed in a miner's lamp and transferred to London.

Hereford student Cameron Wood then collected the flame from the capital and brought it back to Hereford on horseback.

Providing the evening's entertainment was BBC Introducing in Hereford & Worcester - where we'd invited some of our rising stars to perform.

Sam Holmes is a singer/songwriter based in Worcester who's been writing songs since she was 15-years-old.

Her largest audience, to date, has been in front of more than 20,000 people at Cropredys Fairport Convention festival and has made several appearances on the BBC, including Bob Harris' show on Radio 2.

Sam is mainly inspired by folk and rock musicians such as diverse as Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Amy McDonald.

Studio sessions and festival gigs