A woman dubbed the "godmother of BMX" by commentators has returned to the podium and been inducted into the sport's hall of fame.

In 1986, Sarah-Jane Nicholls, from Bramley in Hampshire, became BMX World Champion and now after a 35 year hiatus from the saddle she finished third in the 30 plus female category at the the British Championships aged 53.

The result means that Ms Nicholls has qualified for the World Championships in 2024.

She told the BBC her story of rekindling a love affair with two wheels.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.