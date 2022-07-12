A pod of dolphins has been captured on film travelling alongside a boat.

The group stayed with the vessel, near the Isle of Wight, for about four hours.

Catherine Besant, who captured the footage, went out on the boat with hopes to go fishing.

She said: "We were just taken aback by how close they came to us.

"We were initially excited about seeing one of their shiny heads in the distance, little did we know that they would be swimming with us for that long."

