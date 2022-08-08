A woman has celebrated her 90th birthday by abseiling 100m (330ft) down a landmark to raise money for charity.

Thelma Forbes, from Ottershaw, Surrey, said the descent at Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower was "absolutely terrifying".

She has raised more than £2,000 for Woking and Sam Beare Hospice which has cared for several of her friends.

The former air stewardess previously completed a fundraising skydive for the hospice at the age of 75.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.