Yacht clubs from either side of the Solent have met for their annual cricket match on an exposed sandbar in the middle of the strait.

Royal Southern Yacht Club and the Island Sailing Club met early on Saturday at Bramble Bank, which is only revealed during the lowest tides.

Believed to have started in the 1950s, the tradition sees play continue until it is stopped by the rising water.

