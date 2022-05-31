Sailors have provided a guard of honour at the funeral of the last known Royal Navy veteran of Dunkirk.

The coffin of Lawrence Churcher, who died aged 102, was draped in a Union Jack with his Navy cap on top as it was carried through pouring rain into the crematorium in Portchester, Hampshire.

Mr Churcher, who was born in Portsmouth and died at a care home in Fareham, landed in France in May 1940, returning on a ship carrying rescued soldiers.

He was awarded the Legion d'Honneur for his bravery - the highest order of merit in France.

Announcing his death, charity Project 71, which supports World War Two veterans, said he had been a "truly remarkable man".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.