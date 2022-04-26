A critically endangered African wild ass has been born at Marwell Zoo.

The gangly-legged male foal was born on 20 August to mother, Nadifa, and father, Lars.

His birth is important for the species as there are fewer than 200 left in the wild.

They are preyed on by African lions, Ethiopian wolves and have been hunted by humans, resulting in very low numbers surviving.

Darren Ives, senior animal keeper of hoofstock, said: "The foal has already been seen doing 'zoomies' around the paddock, and is looking nice and healthy."

