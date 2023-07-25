A blind Royal Navy veteran who regularly uses the railway has slammed plans to close train ticket offices.

Penny Melville-Brown, from Fareham, said the proposals discriminated against people living with sight loss.

The disability rights campaigner has written an open letter explaining how difficult commuting would be and criticising the consultation process.

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train companies, said it was engaging with accessibility groups.

