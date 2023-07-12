A man has been filmed apparently taking two golf clubs from a shop and leaving with them stuffed down his trousers.

Two men were caught on CCTV at Royal Winchester Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.

Ferndown-based Evolution Golf, which runs the shop, said the £425 clubs were later returned after the men were identified on social media.

Director Steve Pockneall said the video was like a "comedy clip".

"If you sped it up and put the Benny Hill theme on, it would be hilarious," he added.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it was appealing for information about the alleged theft of putters from the shop.

