Dramatic body-worn video footage shows police officers rescue a woman and her two young children from a knifeman who had set fire to a bunk bed.

On 24 June 2022, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were called to an address in Basingstoke following reports of a domestic disturbance.

After hearing screams from inside, officers forced their way into the property where they found a bed on fire and a woman being held with a knife to her throat. Two young children were also in the room.

After the woman attempted to grab the knife police were able to disarm the man and lead the family to safety.

PC Robert Davies, PC James Pawley and PC James Langmead have been nominated at the National Police Bravery Awards for their roles in the incident.

Kyle Butler, 29, of Cannon Close, Basingstoke, was jailed for life for attempted murder, arson with recklessness, as to whether life was endangered, and wounding with intent.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.