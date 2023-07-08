A disabled six-year-old can now communicate in his favourite park thanks to a new sign.

Cohen, from Popley, Basingstoke, has a genetic disorder which means he is unable to talk.

The communication board was installed in Lime Pits play area in June, and features pictures and words that non-verbal children can point to, such as "slide" and "swing".

His mum, Lauren, said it had given her son "a voice".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.