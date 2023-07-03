A professor behind a new satellite has described watching it blast off on a million-mile journey as "mind-blowing".

Euclid, the brainchild of Hampshire professor Adam Amara, launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Saturday.

Prof Amara said: "It was so glorious to see it go up. Imagine a world cup when a big goal happens in the final - it was that... but for nerds."

It should take a month to reach its destination where it will capture images for a 3D map of the cosmos.

Reporter: Jo Palmer

