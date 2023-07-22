A police and crime commissioner has backed a new law that aims to tackle sexual street harassment.

The new legislation will make catcalling, following someone or blocking their path an offence in England and Wales under a bill backed by the government.

Sexual harassment is already illegal. The bill aims to improve enforcement and targets street harassment.

One charity that teaches teenagers about misogynistic behaviour has questioned the prospect of getting convictions.

But Donna Jones, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, says she believes it is a step in the right direction.

Video journalist: Hannah Walsh

