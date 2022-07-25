Firefighters have rescued a man who fell into a disused well that had eroded a void under his patio.

The 76-year-old fell through the patio, dropping 2m (6.5ft) onto a slope, at the property in Bordon, Hampshire, on Tuesday evening.

He was lifted from the well by specialist technical rescue teams and suffered minor cuts and bruises.

