Crews tackling a large fire which broke out at a military firing range on Friday have rescued a nest of chicks.

The blaze, which escalated over the weekend, destroyed 16 hectares of forest and scrubland at the Ministry of Defence's Longmoor Camp in Hampshire.

The seven chicks, thought to be pheasants, were found alone after their mother fled the flames.

The fire service said the "lucky guys" were being cared for at a nearby wildlife hospital.

