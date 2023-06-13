A man told he had a less than 20% chance of walking again after he became paralysed overnight has defied the odds to walk the New York marathon route.

Brian Wheeler, from Botley, Hampshire, has cauda equina syndrome - a condition where all the nerves in the lower back suddenly become severely compressed.

In 2018, doctors told him it was very unlikely he would walk again but he was determined to prove them wrong.

Through rehab, he learnt to crawl, then walk and then run.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.