A baby donkey stolen from a farm has been returned and reunited with her mother after a police investigation.

Two-month-old Moon was snatched from a field at Miller's Ark Animals in Hook, Hampshire, on 15 May.

Following a two-week search, the foal was found at an address in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday.

A farm volunteer said they were "beyond excited" that Moon could be returned to her mother Astra.

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed a man and juvenile were arrested on suspicion of theft and later released on bail while officers continue their investigation.

