Critically endangered cotton-headed tamarin triplets have been born at a zoo.

Marwell Zoo, near Winchester in Hampshire, welcomed the infants on 6 May to first-time parents, Gurt and Mico.

Cotton-headed tamarins usually give birth to twins in the wild and the zoo said triplets are incredibly uncommon.

It is thought there are currently fewer than 2,000 cotton-headed tamarins left in the wild and numbers continue to decrease.

The triplets will rely on their parents until they become fully independent at five months old.

Video by Hannah Walsh

