A doctor playing bagpipes for a charity walk stopped to perform for a group of "mesmerised" cows.

The herd listened as Dr Kieron Cooney played on Tennyson Down on the Isle of Wight.

Walkers listened while they took on the Walk the Wight challenge to help raise money for Mountbatten Hospice.

Vickey Cooney, from Cosmetica Clinics, where Dr Cooney works as a GP, said: "As he began to play, thick fog and mist rolled in, creating an eerie atmosphere.

"Suddenly, a herd of curious cattle appeared, drawn to the sound of the pipes.

"They stood mesmerised as Dr Cooney played on, creating a truly magical moment."

There were 7,800 walkers who took part on the walk and £340,000 was raised for the charity.

