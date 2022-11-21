A huge mural has been taking shape on two office blocks in Southampton.

It is part of a £4m redevelopment of the area, opposite the city's railway station, called the Bulb - formerly Nelson Gate.

This design, by the French street artist Nerone, was picked from an online poll which saw more than 10,000 votes cast.

It has been painted with carbon dioxide (C02) absorption paint which is expected to take in about 65kg of C02 annually, the equivalent of three mature adult trees.

The mural design has seen a mixed response on social media.

Comments from Facebook users on the SEE Southampton guided tours page ranged from "tacky", "ridiculous" and "ghastly", to "amazing".

