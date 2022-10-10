A female freight train driver is hoping to inspire other women to join the railway industry.

Bessie Matthews, who works at Southampton docks as a shunter, says she has wanted to work on the railway ever since she was a little girl.

Ms Matthews was inspired by her father, who worked on the railway, and by a female freight driver in Scotland, who shares her work and love for the railway.

Her passion for the railway also inspired her to write a children's book that she hands out for free at stations.

The idea came after her driver training and encourages children to stay safe around trains.

Video by Paul Clifton and Hannah Walsh

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.