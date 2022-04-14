A man who rescued a missing 6ft (1.82m) python says he is happy that he "saved a life".

Zoltan Eohner, from Bournemouth, spent three days searching for the reptile after seeing a BBC report.

The snake was spotted earlier this month in a busy dog-walking area in the Blackwater area of north Hampshire, and Mr Eohner says he felt compelled to track it down.

He was worried the python may have been dumped and left to die in the heavy rain and wind.

The snake enthusiasts says he is happy to return the snake to its owners, but until then it is resting and keeping warm at his home.

