Two police forces have begun an upgrade of their Taser devices.

A promotional video has been released showing the capabilities of the new Taser 7 that will be rolled out by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police over the next 12 months.

They will replace the existing X2 models and have two cartridges suitable for use at different distances.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.