A homeless charity says the cost of living crisis has led to an increase in hidden homelessness in rural areas.

The Crossings, a charity that supports homeless people in the New Forest in Hampshire, says it is seeing a "different sort of person" seeking help and a rise in sofa-surfing - where someone is staying temporarily with a friend or relative.

A recent University of Southampton report found there had been a 24% increase in rough sleeping in rural areas in 2022 compared to the year before.

"It's demoralising, never having a place of your own," said 56-year-old sofa-surfer Dave Coxall. "I currently live with my sister and though I am grateful, it's hard on everyone."

Mr Coxall attends The Crossings for advice and support.

Project Leader Andy Clarke said there was also an issue with affordable housing in the area.

Video journalist: Ellie Cleverley

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.