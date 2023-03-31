A viral video with more than 12 million views has revealed a secret mirror, behind a secret shower, behind a shower.

Hannah Otto, from Hampshire, found the second shower after the tiles around her existing shower began to move.

The 32-year-old then discovered the original wall behind that, complete with tiles and a mirror.

After posting the video on TikTok Ms Otto received thousands of comments from people around the world, including several who had experienced the same in their own bathroom.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.