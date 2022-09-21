A BBC weather presenter has spoken of her anger at a man who harassed her with 150 explicit social media messages and videos.

Alexis Green, BBC South Today's lead weather presenter, said the harassment preyed on her mind while she was at work, leaving her feeling "physically sick" thinking about how the man sending her these messages was watching her on the programme.

Ms Green was unable to sleep and had to take time off work after being sent the messages via Facebook messenger.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast to Sally Nugent, Ms Green describes the impact such harassment can have on someone and how she hopes speaking out will help other people get help if they are experiencing the same.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this story, support and advice is available via the BBC Action Line.

