Families have been enjoying the snow as wintery showers hit parts of the south.

The snowfall led to numerous schools closing and travellers are being warned warned to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

The Met Office said further sleet and snow is expected to fall throughout Wednesday with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place until Thursday morning.

But the cold didn't put off these families in Hampshire as snowballs, snowmen and sledging was enjoyed in Basingstoke and near Kingsclere.

Video journalists: Matt Treacy and David Allard

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.