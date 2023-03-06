Spitfire factory plaque unveiled by former worker

A woman involved with building Spitfires during World War Two has unveiled a commemorative plaque at the factory where she used to work.

Vera Saxby was working for Auto Metalcraft in Southampton when the building, just off Shirley Road, was requisitioned by the government.

It was used to construct the iconic fighter planes' jettison fuel tanks.

A crowd cheered as the now 98-year-old returned to her former workplace to reveal the permanent tribute.

