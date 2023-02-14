A team of firefighters deployed from the UK have rescued a man and a woman more than a week after the earthquake in Turkey.

Members from the nine-strong team from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service brought the pair to safety after a 25-hour long rescue in Hatay, close to the Syrian border at the weekend.

The UN has said the search and rescue phase of this operation is "coming to a close" as officials turn their attention to providing survivors with shelter, food and healthcare.

