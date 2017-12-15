The first time 11-year-old Summer walked to the local shops on her own it turned into her mother's worst nightmare.

While crossing Winchester Road in Basingstoke in May 2019 she was hit by a car and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Her mother, Kimberley, described the moment another woman called from her daughter's phone to tell her the news.

Five days later when she woke, Summer spent the following four months learning how to walk and talk again.

Now the 15-year-old has learning difficulties as a result of brain injuries, but says she is grateful to be alive.

Video by Emily Ford

