A 10-year old is hoping to inspire people to reduce the amount of single-use plastic they are buying.

Billie, from Copnor in Hampshire, is encouraging people to swap out cling film or tin foil for reusable tubs or bees wax wraps instead.

She has launched a petition to stop single-use plastic, organised beach cleans and made eco-friendly presents to give back to the community.

Her recent beach clean saw 100 volunteers turn up and together they collected 81 stone (520kg) of rubbish.

Many businesses are also offering plastic-free solutions to buying items such a food and cleaning products.

Video journalist: Hannah Walsh

