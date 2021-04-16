Two beavers have been released on a Hampshire estate as part of a rewilding project.

The two - named Chompy and Hazel - were introduced on the 925-acre Ewhurst estate near Basingstoke, Hampshire. It is hoped that, in time, the pair will breed.

Beavers were once widespread in Britain but were hunted hunted to extinction in the 16th Century.

They are being reintroduced as part of efforts to restore habitats and reverse species loss.

