A man who set up a camera near a zebra crossing in Hampshire says it frequently captures dangerous incidents, including cars ignoring school patrols.

Richard Habgood installed security cameras in Portsmouth Road, Bursledon, six years ago after a spate of crime.

Recent footage includes a woman being hit by two cars and a vehicle hitting a school patrol officer's lollipop sign.

Nick Adams-King, Hampshire County Council's executive member for highways and transport, said he was "very concerned" by reports of the incidents.

"We will be reviewing the incidents ourselves, to consider whether any interventions could be put in place that would improve road safety at this location," he added.

