Residents who have stocking up on bottled water due to supply issues have said they're feeling "stressed and panicky".

Southern Water said it hoped thousands of homes in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford would have their supplies returned by Christmas Day, after they were affected by water loss or pressure issues on Wednesday.

Those affected have been travelling to bottled water stations in Eastleigh and Winchester.

Southern Water said pipes had burst following a thaw after freezing temperatures.

It added it was "throwing everything we can at it... so we can restore everyone's water."

