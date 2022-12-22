Long traffic queues formed to bottled water stations as thousands of properties across Hampshire lost their water supply.

More than 20,000 properties in Southampton, Eastleigh, Hedge End and Chandler's Ford in Hampshire were affected on Wednesday.

Southern Water said the rapid thaw of frozen pipes had caused a number of bursts and leaks on the underground network of pipes.

The water firm said it was working to get people reconnected by Christmas Day.

