Hey Duggee cast take over BBC South studios

The cast of Hey Duggee have had a go at presenting the news and weather on BBC South Today.

Puppets based on the CBeebies series spent the afternoon with weather presenter Alexis Green.

Duggee manned the cameras and Norrie and Tag presented the forecast.

They were in Southampton to perform a stage show version of the series at the city's Mast theatre.

