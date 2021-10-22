Drone footage has revealed the aftermath of a house collapse.

The terraced house on Langford Road, Portsmouth caved in on Wednesday at about 08:30 GMT.

Two people, believed to be the residents of the home, were first treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken on to hospital.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated, Portsmouth City Council said its structural engineers were working to make the affected homes safe.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known.

