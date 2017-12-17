Decorating houses with Christmas lights is a common sight, but decorating cars is becoming more popular.

After Danny Klopper from Southampton lit up his motor last year - he's upped the stakes this time round with a matching vehicle for his partner Ashley.

The cars each have 2,000 fairy lights and are being driven around the city to "put a smile on somebody's face".

They are also raising money for the charity Autism Hampshire.

Reporter: Jon Cuthill

