A clothes-swap event in Hampshire is becoming popular among residents wanting to update their wardrobe on a budget.

The event, organised by Lucie Mann in Hythe, allows people to share and reuse unwanted clothes rather than discarding them.

Named Waterside Clothes Swap, Ms Mann also said it was a great way to stop clothes going to landfill and encouraged people not to shop in fast-fashion outlets.

