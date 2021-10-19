A specialist animal college has launched a new welfare centre as part of a £2.5m investment to improve facilities.

Sparsholt College in Winchester has opened the research centre, as well as companion animal enclosures and new classrooms in its licensed zoo.

The developments have been created with help from designers of Chester Zoo, in a bid to offer students industry-level experience so they are more employable.

The facilities will be used by students in animal management, zoos and veterinary nursing.

Report by James Ingham

