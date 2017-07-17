Police have released dramatic footage of officers ramming a moped rider following a high-speed pursuit.

The dashcam footage shows the Hampshire police vehicle pursuing a black Honda 125cc moped at speeds of 60mph in a 30mph limit on The Avenue, Southampton.

The 23-year-old rider, who was carrying a pillion passenger, was forced off the bike near The Common where he then fled.

He was arrested a short distance away and was found in possession of cannabis.

After being convicted in court, the rider was fined, given a suspended jail term, and banned from the road for three months.

