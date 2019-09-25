The last full-sized rollercoaster on the Isle of Wight is to close at the end of the month.

The Cliffhanger opened in 2005 and is the only ride of its kind remaining on the island.

It is famed for views at the top of the initial climb, looking out across the sea towards The Needles.

Directors at Blackgang Chine theme park said they needed to make way for a new, state-of-the art ride that has been promised to be a "UK exclusive" when it opens next year.

A small, coaster-type ride in Shanklin on the island remains open, but is for young children only.

Cliffhanger's imminent closure has met with disappointment from some fans.

Justin Garvanovic from the UK-based European Coaster Club called the move a "travesty"

Film by Ben Moore and Marcus Gaines