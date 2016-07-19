It has been 40 years since the Mary Rose, King Henry VIII's flagship, was raised from the Solent seabed.

Millions watched on TV as the warship, which sank in 1545, was lifted out of the water in 1982.

The timber structure now lives in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard at the Mary Rose Museum.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, played a leading role in the project to recover the ship.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.