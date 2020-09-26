When Elle English was struggling with her mental health, she decided to take on an epic physical challenge.

The 31-year-old mother of two from Twyford in Hampshire said she wanted to show her children they can "achieve anything that they set their mind to".

The Talisman Triathlon is a route first covered in 2021 to raise awareness of men's mental health.

It involves cycling from John O'Groats in Scotland to Lands End in Cornwall, climbing the UK's three highest peaks and swimming across the three largest lakes.

Elle said being the first woman to complete the feat has helped her overcome many of her problems.

She has also been raising money for a mental health charity so more people can be helped.

Video journalist: Ellie Cleverley

