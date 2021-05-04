A training demonstration has taken place in New York harbour using jet packs and the Royal Navy flagship.

The Sussex-based jet suit developer Gravity Industries has been working with Royal Marines Commandos to explore how personnel may be able to use its systems to move between ships and the shore or board suspicious vessels.

The test, carried out by Royal Marine Reservists, was from the deck of Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The Royal Navy flagship has been in New York to host a two-day Anglo-American defence conference.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk