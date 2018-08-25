Scarecrows have been beheaded, stolen and vandalised the night before they were due to be judged in a village competition.

Almost 100 models were displayed across Droxford in Hampshire during September for a festival which is hosted every two years.

The festival was created by village residents in 2017 and this year involved 93 scarecrows, including Queen Elizabeth II, Paddington Bear, The University of Droxford and The Mask.

Film by Ben Moore

