At 15 years of age, Carla Rudkin-Guillen is already a British karate champion and the third member of her family to represent England.

The teenager, from New Milton in Hampshire, is currently British and English Kata Champion at cadet level and is hoping to compete at the World Championships in October.

Trained by her father, Collin, who is a sixth dan black belt and former England International, Carla ultimately hopes to one day become Olympic champion.

But with limited UK Sport funding, Carla's family is looking for sponsorship.

Report by Lewis Coombes

