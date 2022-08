Drone footage has shown thousands of tents discarded after this year's Reading Festival.

The video was taken after music fans left the site at Little John's Farm.

The three-day festival featured acts including Ed Sheeran, Arctic Monkeys and The 1975.

Video credit: Tony McGinn of Fly Sky Drones UK

