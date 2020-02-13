Organisers of a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament say they hope it will create new opportunities for women in the sport.

The UK's first all-female competition is due to take place in August.

The event, called Enyo Grappling is taking place in Southampton, and will consist of 15 matches with the chance of winning prize money.

Organisers say that whilst female participant is booming in the sport, there is still a lack of opportunity for them to showcase their talent.

The women hope the event is a move towards promoting gender equality.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

