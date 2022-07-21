An artist who left her job in a gallery 16 years ago has realised a long-time ambition by seeing her paintings on the side of a fleet of London buses.

Lisa Sharpe, from Winchester, said she quit after feeling burnt out and has used her experiences to create inspiring artwork for others.

Her brightly coloured pieces, designed to uplift and inspire, can be seen as people journey through the capital until the end of August.

Funded partly by herself and donations, she wants the messages to provide something positive to people.

Reporter: Briony Leyland

